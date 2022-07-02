Overview

Dr. Hicham Elmasry, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Elmasry works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.