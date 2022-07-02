Dr. Hicham Elmasry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmasry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hicham Elmasry, MD
Overview
Dr. Hicham Elmasry, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Elmasry works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Heart5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elmasry?
Very thorough. Does all the research and gathers all the data to explain your condition and establish a clear plan of action.
About Dr. Hicham Elmasry, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1205097110
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmasry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmasry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elmasry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elmasry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmasry works at
Dr. Elmasry has seen patients for Heart Disease, Syncope and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmasry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmasry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmasry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmasry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmasry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.