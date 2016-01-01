Dr. Munshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hidayatullah Munshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hidayatullah Munshi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 908-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Gujarati
- 1437258340
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University|University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Munshi speaks Dutch and Gujarati.
