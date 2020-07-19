Overview of Dr. Hidehisa Takei, MD

Dr. Hidehisa Takei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Takei works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.