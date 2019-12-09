Overview of Dr. Hideki Kawanishi, MD

Dr. Hideki Kawanishi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Greene County General Hospital, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Kawanishi works at Bloomington Kidney & Hypertension Specialists PC in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Paoli, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.