Dr. Hideo Takahashi, MD
Dr. Hideo Takahashi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from KOBE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Long Island Medical Oncology & Hematology Assoc. P.c.1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 632-3359Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Dr. Takahashi was professional, caring and took the time to explain everything to me. I felt very confident that I would be well taken care of. Would highly recommend him.
- KOBE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
