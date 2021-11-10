Dr. Yamashita has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hideo Yamashita, MD
Dr. Hideo Yamashita, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Yamashita works at
Auburnfederal Way Surgeons-federal Way34509 9th Ave S Ste 204, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 927-1800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Francis Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamashita?
Years ago he correctly diagnosed and issue I had. He seemed like a very nice man who knew his craft well.
About Dr. Hideo Yamashita, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1528074424
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamashita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamashita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamashita works at
Dr. Yamashita has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamashita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamashita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamashita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamashita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamashita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.