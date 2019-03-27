Overview of Dr. Hiem Thong, MD

Dr. Hiem Thong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Thong works at MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.