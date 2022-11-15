Overview of Dr. Hien Nguyen, MD

Dr. Hien Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Nguyen works at Nguyen Plastic Surgery in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.