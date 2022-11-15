Dr. Hien Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hien Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Hien Nguyen, MD
Dr. Hien Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Hien Ngoc Nguyen, M.D.429 S Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 719-1975
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did a wonder full job with my eye lid surgery, my sister also had her lower eyelids done. Dr. Hien did a very beautiful job, I highly recommend!
About Dr. Hien Nguyen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Hospital Authority
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Drury University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
