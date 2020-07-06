Dr. Hien Tierney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hien Tierney, MD
Overview of Dr. Hien Tierney, MD
Dr. Hien Tierney, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE.
Dr. Tierney works at
Dr. Tierney's Office Locations
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 657-6410Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 230 Worcester St Fl 3, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 657-6410
Dedham Medical Associates1 Lyons St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 421-5984Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Knowledgeable and friendly manner
About Dr. Hien Tierney, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265648919
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL VIRGINIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierney has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tierney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.