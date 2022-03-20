Dr. Hiep Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiep Phan, MD
Overview of Dr. Hiep Phan, MD
Dr. Hiep Phan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Upmc Lititz.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan's Office Locations
-
1
General Surgery of Lancaster2119 Marietta Ave Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 299-3020
-
2
Upmc Children's Specialty Services2170 Noll Dr Ste 300, Lancaster, PA 17603 Directions (717) 735-9222
-
3
Lancaster Hma LLC1500 Highlands Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 Directions (717) 625-5559
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
Dr. Phan treated my husband for over a year. He was no nonsense and thankfully we followed his recommendations My husband was at death's door when Dr. Phan initially saw him with serious wounds and in a malnourished state. He worked wonders for Charlie. God bless Dr. Phan. We cannot thank you enough.
About Dr. Hiep Phan, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1386685378
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phan speaks Vietnamese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.