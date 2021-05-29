See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Ramon, CA
Dr. Hieu Ball, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hieu Ball, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hieu Ball, MD

Dr. Hieu Ball, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Ball works at Michele L Riopelle MD in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Longwood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
5.0 (206)
View Profile
Dr. Ariana Demers, DO
Dr. Ariana Demers, DO
4.7 (56)
View Profile
Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
Dr. Laura Timmerman, MD
4.8 (113)
View Profile

Dr. Ball's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michele L Riopelle MD
    5401 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 206, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 203-0069
  2. 2
    Family Medicine in Longwood
    225 W State Road 434 Ste 203, Longwood, FL 32750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 608-5638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Sutter Delta Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ball?

    May 29, 2021
    I was diagnosed with a severe cervical spinal stenosis that was causing progressive weakness in my arm. A close family friend who is an experienced doctor highly recommended that I go see Dr. Ball. Dr. Ball gave me a thorough examination and carefully reviewed all of my x-rays and imaging studies in great detail. He took the time to explain my condition to me in terms that I could understand. He was exceptionally knowledgeable and kind. I am very grateful to Dr. Ball for helping me to navigate through a really difficult problem. I was fortunate to get recommended to Dr. Ball, and I hope this review will help others get the same great care that I did.
    Robert H — May 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hieu Ball, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hieu Ball, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ball to family and friends

    Dr. Ball's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ball

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hieu Ball, MD.

    About Dr. Hieu Ball, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568544328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hieu Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ball has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hieu Ball, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.