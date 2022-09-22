Dr. Tram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hieu Tram, MD
Dr. Hieu Tram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School.
St. Paul Westminster Medical Center15355 Brookhurst St Ste 102, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-2220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visiting with Dr.Tram is a good feeling of comfort that He has concern & care for me! He takes time & is thorough which gives me the utmost confidence in Him & His Doctoring-Talents! I have been a patient for over 10-yrs & can recommend Him in the highest!
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1003900366
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Mem Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tram speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tram.
