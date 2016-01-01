Overview of Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD

Dr. Higinia Cardenes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Clinica Puerta De Hierro|Mallinckrodt Inst Rad



Dr. Cardenes works at Breast Center at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.