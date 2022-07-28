See All Neurosurgeons in Wexford, PA
Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (82)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD

Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. El-Kadi works at Univ Pittsburgh Orthopdc Sgy in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. El-Kadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Spine Associates
    12680 Perry Hwy Ste 201, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 720-4600
  2. 2
    Administrative Office
    9100 Babcock Blvd Rm 2096, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 748-7640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • Upmc Jameson
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    Jul 28, 2022
    Dr. El-Kadi was respectful, thorough, and did not rush the appointment. He was detailed in not only reviewing my condition, but also all of my options. There was no pressure to choose an option for treatment; however, he provided his recommendation with reasons to support it. The entire staff, from the PA to the check-out staff, were very friendly, respectful, and extended their availability for any questions or concerns. I am due to have neck surgery and have been extremely anxious about it. Dr. El-Kadi really managed to put me at ease.
    Sara Wilcox — Jul 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD
    About Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548365802
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ct School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Kadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Kadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Kadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Kadi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Kadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Kadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Kadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Kadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Kadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

