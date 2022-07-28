Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Kadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hikmat El-Kadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Orthopaedic Spine Associates12680 Perry Hwy Ste 201, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 720-4600
Administrative Office9100 Babcock Blvd Rm 2096, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 748-7640
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Dr. El-Kadi was respectful, thorough, and did not rush the appointment. He was detailed in not only reviewing my condition, but also all of my options. There was no pressure to choose an option for treatment; however, he provided his recommendation with reasons to support it. The entire staff, from the PA to the check-out staff, were very friendly, respectful, and extended their availability for any questions or concerns. I am due to have neck surgery and have been extremely anxious about it. Dr. El-Kadi really managed to put me at ease.
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- University Of Ct School Of Med
- Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
Dr. El-Kadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Kadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Kadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Kadi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Kadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Kadi speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Kadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Kadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Kadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Kadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.