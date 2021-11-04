Overview of Dr. Hilaire Fisher, MD

Dr. Hilaire Fisher, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Fisher works at Women's Pelvic Restorative Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incontinence Sling Procedure, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.