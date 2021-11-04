Dr. Hilaire Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilaire Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Hilaire Fisher, MD
Dr. Hilaire Fisher, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Pelvic Restorative Center7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4092Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Fisher a few times and I the care I received at her office was excellent. Two of the visits were when I was out of options ( acceptable to me) with my gynecologist and surgeon.. She came through both times, once finding the cause and therefore treatment of a problem that the previous doctor wasn’t able to locate and once using a special camera to verify that there was not an issue that required surgery. Her team answers the phone when I call. She listens carefully and asks questions that help her diagnose and treat.
About Dr. Hilaire Fisher, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1972770105
Education & Certifications
- Women's Pelvic Health and Continence Center
- University Of Texas Houston Medical School
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Incontinence Sling Procedure, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fisher speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
