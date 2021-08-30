See All Neuroradiologists in North Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD

Neuroradiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Martinez works at Apexx Radiology in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Doral, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Apexx Radiology
    160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 654-5221
  2. 2
    Palm Vascular Center Broward
    3109 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 315-2000
  3. 3
    Gables Radiology Associates PA
    7725 NW 48th St Ste 100, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-4633
  4. 4
    Palm Vascular Centers
    400 W 41st St Ste 310, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 763-8734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Complications Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?

    Aug 30, 2021
    Excelent
    Daniel Bottero — Aug 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martinez to family and friends

    Dr. Martinez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martinez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD.

    About Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245256072
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University MD Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Conn Hlth Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univ Pr Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Connecticut
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.