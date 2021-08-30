Overview

Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Martinez works at Apexx Radiology in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Doral, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.