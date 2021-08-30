Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
-
1
Apexx Radiology160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 654-5221
-
2
Palm Vascular Center Broward3109 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 315-2000
-
3
Gables Radiology Associates PA7725 NW 48th St Ste 100, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 666-4633
-
4
Palm Vascular Centers400 W 41st St Ste 310, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 763-8734
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excelent
About Dr. Hilario Martinez, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245256072
Education & Certifications
- University MD Med Center
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Univ Pr Hosp
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Connecticut
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
