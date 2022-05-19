Overview

Dr. Hilary Almeida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Almeida works at Valley Cardiology Llp in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.