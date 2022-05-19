Dr. Almeida accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilary Almeida, MD
Overview
Dr. Hilary Almeida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Almeida works at
Locations
Valley Cardiology Llp1817 S D St, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 661-9111
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alimeida is an exceptional Electrophysiologist. His procedure eliminated my long standing Afib heart condition, which I am quite confident added years to my life. If you are looking for a doctor to successfuly treat your heart arrhythmia conditions, he's your guy. Can't say enough about how grateful I am for his knowledge and skill set.
About Dr. Hilary Almeida, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811969041
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almeida works at
Dr. Almeida has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almeida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida.
