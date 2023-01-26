Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD
Overview of Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD
Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Alpert's Office Locations
New York20 E 46th St Rm 600, New York, NY 10017 Directions (908) 277-8936
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Alpert by an urgent care in NYC for a foot injury that happened while walking out of the subway station. The office was very clean, friendly staff and Dr. Alpert was able to treat my injury same day. Will definitely recommend!
About Dr. Hilary Alpert, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
