Dr. Hilary Nieberg Baskin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Hilary Nieberg Baskin, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska|University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Denver Health Medical Center.
Dr. Nieberg Baskin works at
Locations
Arvada Office6390 Gardenia St Unit 250, Arvada, CO 80004 Directions (303) 276-3794
Aurora Office15159 E Colfax Ave Unit B, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions (303) 217-5358
Denver Office2250 S MONACO PKWY, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 217-5233
Lakewood Office2020 Wadsworth Blvd # 11, Lakewood, CO 80214 Directions (720) 316-6503
Hospital Affiliations
- Denver Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hilary Nieberg Baskin, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska|University of Nebraska / College of Dentistry
