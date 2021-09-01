Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilary Beaver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hilary Beaver, MD
Dr. Hilary Beaver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Beaver's Office Locations
Methodist Eye Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-8843
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 384-7371
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beaver performed surgery on my 84 year old mother, who had many complications; atrial fib, central vision loss in one eye, and the reason we were concerned about getting the best doctor to perform surgery so as to preserve her good eye. Great treatment plan discussed with us and used during surgery and she came out with great eye site. I highly recommend Dr. Beaver if you health complications to consider and if your looking for a physician with great bedside manner and carrying.
About Dr. Hilary Beaver, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417958869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Beaver works at
