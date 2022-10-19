See All Neurologists in North Miami, FL
Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD

Neurology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD

Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Glazer works at Hilary Glazer MD in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glazer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hilary Glazer MD
    1175 NE 125th St Ste 603, North Miami, FL 33161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (000) 000-0000
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Cerebrovascular Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Cerebrovascular Disease

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 19, 2022
Dr. Glazer is in my top two favorite neurologists I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen dozens over the years. She truly cares about her patients, and you can see that while interacting with her. She’s super attentive to a patient’s needs, and is in no way afraid to disagree with other “experts” when she feels strongly about something. I respect that, and her a great deal. She doesn’t have an inflated ego like many Dr.’s do, and is also open to learning about new information, despite being an expert. I highly recommend seeing Dr. G. for neurological issues.
Jimmy — Oct 19, 2022
Photo: Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD
About Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609166412
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Fellowship
Residency
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Wash U, School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hilary Glazer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glazer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Glazer works at Hilary Glazer MD in North Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Glazer’s profile.

Dr. Glazer has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

