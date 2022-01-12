Dr. Hilary Krueger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krueger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilary Krueger, MD
Overview
Dr. Hilary Krueger, MD is a Dermatologist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Krueger works at
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 2C, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krueger?
Prompt, polite, professional, and friendly, competent staff. Took care of actinic keratosis on my cheek with a quick cryotherapy zap and has conducted full body scans with dignity. Reports immediately on the patient portal.
About Dr. Hilary Krueger, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730104449
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Medical College Of Ohio
