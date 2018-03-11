Dr. Newgen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilary Newgen, MD
Overview of Dr. Hilary Newgen, MD
Dr. Hilary Newgen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Newgen's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Mt Talbert Medical Office8008 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She's a good listener and a sharp minded physician. Willing to consider and learn and gave me the impression that she genuinely wanted to help and to understand my situation.
About Dr. Hilary Newgen, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881868123
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Newgen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newgen.
