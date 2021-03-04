Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyiuke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD
Overview of Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD
Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Onyiuke's Office Locations
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-4719MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 679-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Onyiuke did a 3 vertebrae cervical surgery on my neck 10 years ago. Never had a problem then nor since. He listened and discussed everything. He was terrific! Oh! I drove up from Myrtle Beach because I wanted the Best!
About Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336146992
Education & Certifications
- Sunnybrook Mc University Toronto
- University College Hospital
- Park Ln Genl Hospital
- University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
