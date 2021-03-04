Overview of Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD

Dr. Hilary Onyiuke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Onyiuke works at UConn Musculoskeletal Institute in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.