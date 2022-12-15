Overview of Dr. Hilda Brito, MD

Dr. Hilda Brito, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Brito works at Hilda M Brito MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.