Dr. Hilda Brito, MD
Overview of Dr. Hilda Brito, MD
Dr. Hilda Brito, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Brito works at
Dr. Brito's Office Locations
Hilda M Brito MD PA12260 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33184 Directions (305) 220-6917
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brito is an amazing pediatrician. He cares about his patients as if they are family. Always available. I would recommend her to everyone who has a little one. She is the BEST ??
About Dr. Hilda Brito, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1912063777
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
Dr. Brito works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brito.
