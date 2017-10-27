Dr. Cano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilda Cano, MD
Overview of Dr. Hilda Cano, MD
Dr. Hilda Cano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cano's Office Locations
-
1
William Beaumont Army Medical Center5005 N Piedras St, El Paso, TX 79920 Directions (915) 742-1438
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cano?
She is always so courteous and knows her patients by name. She even calls back when I call her and leave a message.
About Dr. Hilda Cano, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629036900
Education & Certifications
- SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cano works at
Dr. Cano speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.