Dr. Hilda Parajon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parajon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilda Parajon, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hilda Parajon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bradenton, FL.
Dr. Parajon works at
Locations
-
1
Lifetime Dentistry of Bradenton10708 E State Road 64 # 164, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 241-4994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parajon?
At my regular cleaning, my hygienist (whom I love) noted some "failing fillings". Dr. Parajon, after checking the x-rays and the teeth, agreed and created a Treatment Plan which she carefully explained to me.
About Dr. Hilda Parajon, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1174526610
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parajon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parajon accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parajon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parajon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parajon works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Parajon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parajon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parajon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parajon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.