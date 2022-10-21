Dr. Geisse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hildegarde Geisse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hildegarde Geisse, MD
Dr. Hildegarde Geisse, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Tijuana, Escuela De Medicina.
Dr. Geisse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Geisse's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Nerve Med LLC6400 N Andrews Ave Ste 530, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (844) 636-3876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Interventional Pain and Spine Institute5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 202, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 530-4344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geisse?
This Doctor is literally a genius. You are her 1000% focus when you are in her office. You may go in for 1 thing and not only will she fix that but she will look at the whole body for something else. It is crazy how she connects things together for you. For example I am going for knee surgery and I just happened to mention it to her and she told me which medication NOT to let the anesthesiologist use because it could damage my brain. At 65 yrs old this was amazing information. I am to the point where she has enriched my life sooo much that regardless of what is going on with me physically I run it past her. Very very unusually astute and caring human. She has literally saved my life. The best doctor I have ever known in my lifetime.
About Dr. Hildegarde Geisse, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1154469120
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Saint Vincents Hospital - Midtown
- Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Tijuana, Escuela De Medicina
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geisse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geisse works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Geisse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geisse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.