Overview of Dr. Hilel Swerdlin, MD

Dr. Hilel Swerdlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Swerdlin works at Ear Nose And Throat Family Clinic Of Wisconsin in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.