Dr. Hillard Warm, MD
Overview of Dr. Hillard Warm, MD
Dr. Hillard Warm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Warm's Office Locations
Cosmetic Surgery of New York4616 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-7070Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was mauled by a dog when she was 7. Dr. Warm was the plastic surgeon on call and literally put her face back together, He is a masterful plastic surgeon and a wonderful human being .
About Dr. Hillard Warm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery Residency - Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo, NY
- State University of New York at Buffalo Medical School - M.D.
- State University of New York at Buffalo - B.A.
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warm has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Warm speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Warm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.