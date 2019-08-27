Dr. Hillary Bownik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bownik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillary Bownik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hillary Bownik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Bownik works at
Mid America Gastro Intestinal Consultants P C.4321 Washington St Ste 5600, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 561-2000
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was very satisfied from Scheduling all the way through procedure. Every person that was with me the day of procedure were fantastic! I highly recommend Dr. Bownik and her staff!
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Gastroenterology
