Dr. Hillary Bownik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Bownik works at Mid-America GI in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.