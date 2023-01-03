Dr. Greer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hillary Greer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Hillary Greer, DPM
Dr. Hillary Greer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Greer works at
Dr. Greer's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest General Office7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C308, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-2735
-
2
Big Creek Surgical Hospital LLC15345 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 743-8400
- 3 18697 Bagley Rd Bldg C, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 844-3941
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greer?
5??experience. She is knowledgeable, professional and truly cares for her patients. . I would highly recommend her. She repaired a hammer toe and and joint repair.
About Dr. Hillary Greer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780063834
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.