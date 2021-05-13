Dr. Hillary Kufahl Janicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kufahl Janicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillary Kufahl Janicki, MD
Dr. Hillary Kufahl Janicki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Amg Elmbrook Mob19475 W North Ave Ste 400, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 785-7720Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus19333 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 780-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kufahl is the best OBGYN I’ve had. She is patient, compassionate, and always takes the time to talk. I never feel rushed. She addresses all of my concerns at every appointment. Very easy to talk to and always checks on my mental health, which I appreciate. I've never had an issue with waiting times or canceled appointments. The staff are awesome and always remember my name.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871793612
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
