Dr. Hillary Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Hillary Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Coralville, IA. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Coralville2769 Heartland Dr Ste 303, Coralville, IA 52241 Directions (319) 450-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson was my dermatologist for YEARS. She always was so nice and explained what she was going to do. Where is she and is she coming back? I think I deserve an answer. I just hope she is well. Marilyn Atkins
About Dr. Hillary Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
