See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Hillary Landon, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hillary Landon, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (137)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Hillary Landon, MD

Dr. Hillary Landon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Landon works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Landon?

    Jan 21, 2022
    Dr. Landon was the perfect doctor to establish care with when I moved to Philly! She was incredibly kind, intelligent and was very intent on understanding and documenting all of my complicated conditions. She is always very communicative through the patient portal and responds to my messages quickly. She has also been so helpful referring me to specialists in the area and making sure I can get all of my medications! Cannot recommend dr. Landon more!! 10/10
    Sky — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hillary Landon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hillary Landon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Landon to family and friends

    Dr. Landon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Landon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hillary Landon, MD.

    About Dr. Hillary Landon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1114418639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hillary Landon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Landon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landon works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Landon’s profile.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Landon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.