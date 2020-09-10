Overview of Dr. Hillary Patuwo, MD

Dr. Hillary Patuwo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Patuwo works at Sugar Land Women's Care Pllc in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.