Dr. Hillary Patuwo, MD
Dr. Hillary Patuwo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Sugar Land Women's Care Pllc17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 578-3820
Sugar Land Women's Health Cares17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 230, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 578-3823Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Patuwo is so gentle and sweet. She is so trustworthy and will take her time and answer every question and addresses any concern. She is so knowledgeable and knows her patients very well. She delivered my 3rd baby Feb 2020 and walked me through every step from the beginning of my pregnancy. She and her entire staff are excellent people. I love this Dr and staff
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Indonesian and Spanish
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice University
Dr. Patuwo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patuwo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patuwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patuwo speaks Indonesian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patuwo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patuwo.
