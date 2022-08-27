See All Dermatologists in Latham, NY
Dr. Hillary Siebeneck, MD

Dermatology
2.7 (61)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hillary Siebeneck, MD is a Dermatologist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Siebeneck works at Community Care Podiatry - Latham, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Care Podiatry - Latham
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 133, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 783-3110
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Aug 27, 2022
    I have been a patient for several years. Dr. Siebeneck is thorough, kind, articulate, and explains everything in a way I can process. I feel I'm in good hands under her care.
    Timothy Lange — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Hillary Siebeneck, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548340599
    Education & Certifications

    • Christiana Hospital|Cook County Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hillary Siebeneck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siebeneck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siebeneck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siebeneck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siebeneck works at Community Care Podiatry - Latham, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Siebeneck’s profile.

    Dr. Siebeneck has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siebeneck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Siebeneck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siebeneck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siebeneck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siebeneck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

