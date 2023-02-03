Dr. Hilleary Rockwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilleary Rockwell, MD
Dr. Hilleary Rockwell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Dr. Rockwell's Office Locations
Hilleary C. Rockwell MD2360 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-4280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our kids have been going to Dr. Rockwell for the last 10 years. He is always friendly and takes his time. Teens now and he addresses them directly and asks if they have any questions.
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Akron Childrens Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
