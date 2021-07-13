Dr. Hillel Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillel Baldwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hillel Baldwin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Baldwin's Office Locations
Western Neuro6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 305, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 881-8400
Western Neurosurgery, Oracle-Magee7520 N Oracle Rd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 881-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very thorough, no beating around the bush. Told it like it is
About Dr. Hillel Baldwin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- Barrow Neurol Inst
- Phoenix Integrated Surg Res
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldwin has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
