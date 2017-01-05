Dr. Hillel Sperling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sperling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hillel Sperling, MD
Overview of Dr. Hillel Sperling, MD
Dr. Hillel Sperling, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling's Office Locations
Tarzana5620 Wilbur Ave Ste 203, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 776-9606
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally knowledgeable and caring doctor. Very in-depth, takes his time, thorough, personable, and has years of expertise.
About Dr. Hillel Sperling, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1508899972
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Affil Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- State University Of New York At Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperling works at
Dr. Sperling speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sperling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sperling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.