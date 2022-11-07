See All Transplant Hepatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD

Transplant Hepatology
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Tobias works at Concorde Medical Group Gastroenterology and Rheumatology at East 30th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Concorde Medical Group Gastroenterology and Rheumatology at East 30th Street
    232 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 889-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Anemia
Hepatitis C
Viral Hepatitis
Anemia
Hepatitis C

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Secondary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 07, 2022
    Dr Tobias Hillel was my doctor, and was cured of this disease . Saw many doctors He stood out because of his extensive knowledge of this disease
    Michael Silverstein — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780608422
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hillel Tobias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobias works at Concorde Medical Group Gastroenterology and Rheumatology at East 30th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tobias’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

