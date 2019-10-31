Overview of Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD

Dr. Hilliard Haik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Medical Center.



Dr. Haik works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.