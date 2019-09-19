Dr. Hilliard Slavick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slavick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilliard Slavick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hilliard Slavick, MD
Dr. Hilliard Slavick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Medical Center

Dr. Slavick's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Chicago331 W Surf St Ste 6400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 665-3275
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slavick Is the best and if you don't think so you're a loser. He is a five-star doctor no questions asked.
About Dr. Hilliard Slavick, MD
- Neurology
- English, Polish
- 1215935523
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Resurrection Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slavick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slavick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slavick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Slavick has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slavick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slavick speaks Polish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavick.
