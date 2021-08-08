Dr. Hilliary White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilliary White, MD
Overview of Dr. Hilliary White, MD
Dr. Hilliary White, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. White's Office Locations
1
Baptist Health Care1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 434-4011
2
Baptist Medical Group - ENT1717 N E St Ste 239, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 432-3467
3
Baptist Medical Group - Wellness Clinic9400 University Pkwy Ste 200, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 437-8600
- 4 1530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (225) 938-6584
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White recently preformed a thyroidectomy on me. On each visit she was early or right on time, professional, very friendly and explained all to me. My surgery went flawlessly and her followup was perfect.
About Dr. Hilliary White, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063621159
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Laryngeal Cancer, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.