Overview of Dr. Hilma Benjamin, MD

Dr. Hilma Benjamin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Benjamin works at Kids & Teens Medical Group in Northridge, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.