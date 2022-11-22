See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Hilton Becker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (79)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hilton Becker, MD

Dr. Hilton Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Becker works at Hilton Becker M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hilton Becker M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S.
    670 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 394-6656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Thorough, courteous, kind, attentive, caring
    — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hilton Becker, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467672139
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Va
    Residency
    • Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh
    Internship
    • Johannesburg Genl Tchg Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hilton Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at Hilton Becker M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S. in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

