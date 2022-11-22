Dr. Hilton Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilton Becker, MD
Dr. Hilton Becker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Hilton Becker M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S.670 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 394-6656
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, courteous, kind, attentive, caring
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Med College Va
- Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh
- Johannesburg Genl Tchg Hosp
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Becker speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
