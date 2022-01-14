Dr. Hilton Hosannah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosannah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilton Hosannah, MD
Overview of Dr. Hilton Hosannah, MD
Dr. Hilton Hosannah, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Hosannah works at
Dr. Hosannah's Office Locations
-
1
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5864Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Albany Med Faculty Physicians50 New Scotland Ave Fl 3, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hosannah?
This doctor saved my fiances life I'm so grateful for this doctor knowing that my fiance was only 22 years old with what he had going on and he helped him and saved him thank you so much for what you have done for me and our family
About Dr. Hilton Hosannah, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1750375275
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosannah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosannah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosannah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosannah works at
Dr. Hosannah has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosannah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosannah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosannah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosannah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosannah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.