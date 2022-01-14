Overview of Dr. Hilton Hosannah, MD

Dr. Hilton Hosannah, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Hosannah works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.