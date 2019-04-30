Dr. Hilton Yee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilton Yee, MD
Overview
Dr. Hilton Yee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Yee works at
Locations
Conroe Office4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 200, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 943-2740
Yee Plastic Surgery Pllc9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 303, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 943-2740
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hilton Yee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1457449191
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- U Miss
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.