Overview of Dr. Hima Illindala, MD

Dr. Hima Illindala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of Nv School Of Med



Dr. Illindala works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.