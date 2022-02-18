Overview of Dr. Hima Kode, MD

Dr. Hima Kode, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Kode works at Marcie L. O'Neil, MSW, LISW-S in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.