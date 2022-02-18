See All Psychiatrists in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Hima Kode, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (30)
Map Pin Small Montgomery, OH
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hima Kode, MD

Dr. Hima Kode, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Kode works at Marcie L. O'Neil, MSW, LISW-S in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kode's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Psychiatric Services
    10495 Montgomery Rd Ste 28, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-2333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Kode is absolutely the best psychiatrist I've had. I went through many of them between 1998 and 2001, searching for the one that Clicked with me. That's when I met Dr. Kode. She's been my doctor now, for over twenty years. That should tell you something right there. There is nothing worse than having to search for a new doctor that you feel is right for you. She's the best!
    Claire — Feb 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hima Kode, MD
    About Dr. Hima Kode, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174617807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

