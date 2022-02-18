Dr. Hima Kode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hima Kode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hima Kode, MD
Dr. Hima Kode, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Kode's Office Locations
1
Cincinnati Psychiatric Services10495 Montgomery Rd Ste 28, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kode is absolutely the best psychiatrist I’ve had. I went through many of them between 1998 and 2001, searching for the one that Clicked with me. That’s when I met Dr. Kode. She’s been my doctor now, for over twenty years. That should tell you something right there. There is nothing worse than having to search for a new doctor that you feel is right for you. She’s the best!
About Dr. Hima Kode, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174617807
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kode has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kode accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kode. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kode.
